What is a 1x Engineer?

You might have already heard of a 10x engineer. Probably too often, actually. If there's such a thing as a 10x engineer, surely there must be a 1x engineer, too?

Of course there is! Let's dig into a non-exhaustive list of what qualities make up a 1x engineer.

A 1x Engineer...

Notice something missing from the list? 1x engineers are often humble and willing to accept Pull Requests to fix mistakes.

If you feel like you've got something that's missing from the list, feel free to open a Pull Request against the website's repo.

