What is a 1x Engineer?
You might have already heard of a 10x engineer. Probably too often, actually. If there's such a thing as a 10x
engineer, surely there must be a 1x engineer, too?
Of course there is! Let's dig into a non-exhaustive list of what qualities make up a 1x engineer.
A 1x Engineer...
- Searches Google when they're not sure what's up.
- Spends time on things outside of engineering, like hobbies, friends, and family.
- Writes code that &emdash; gasp &emdash; has bugs.
- Writes code that others can read.
- Is a team player that goes to the same meetings their co-workers are required to go to.
- Reads the Docs.
- Updates the Docs.
- Pushes to production on a Friday.
- Doesn't need to be passionate about the code they write or the problems they solve, but may be.
- Are willing and able to collaborate with others.
- Willing to admit when they're wrong, and aren't afraid to say "I don't know."
- Will help up-level others.
- Copy/pastes code snippets from StackOverflow.
- Asks questions.
- Can be thankful for others' time, effort, and energy.
- Appreciates code reviews from their peers that are constructive and helpful.
- Provides code reviews to their peers that are constructive, helpful, and presented tactfully, helping their peers to grow personally and professionally.
- Is open to learning.
- Asks for help when they need it.
- Supports code in production, even if they did not write it.
- Can feel like an impostor at times.
- Makes sure discussions are always productive and everyone gets to have their say before the team makes a decision. Only disregards opinions by providing arguments.
- Has productive and unproductive days
- Can be a slow coder.
- Doesn't take themselves too seriously.
- Isn't defined by myopic Tweetstorms by clueless VCs.
- Fails from time to time.
- Working to live, rather than living to work.
Notice something missing from the list? 1x engineers are often humble and willing to accept Pull Requests to fix
mistakes.
If you feel like you've got something that's missing from the list, feel free to open a Pull Request against the
website's repo.